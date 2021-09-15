Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 42,294 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $224.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.