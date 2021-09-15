Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45,265 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Steelcase worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Steelcase by 19.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCS opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

