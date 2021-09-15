Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,909 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Forward Air worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 8.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $4,697,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $4,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

