Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,945 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,017 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cryoport worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,750 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,330 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

