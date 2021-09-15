Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 393.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKE. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

