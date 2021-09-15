Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. TIAA FSB raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,067,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,370,000 after buying an additional 192,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 144,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 62,783 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

