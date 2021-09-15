Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 333.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.