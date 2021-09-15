Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of SLX opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $68.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

