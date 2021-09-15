Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,271 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OneMain by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in OneMain by 9.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

