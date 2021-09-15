Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 49,906 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of UMH Properties worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis increased their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

UMH Properties stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

