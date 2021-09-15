Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,791 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

