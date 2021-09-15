Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Atkore worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. Atkore’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

