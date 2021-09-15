Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lumentum worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

