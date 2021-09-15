Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blackbaud worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 129.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,695.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

