Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after purchasing an additional 289,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 96,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

