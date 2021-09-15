Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

