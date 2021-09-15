Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

NYSE SLG opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

