Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of StepStone Group worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

StepStone Group stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

