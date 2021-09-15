Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,656 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMTC. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 750,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

BMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $775.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

