Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 814,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

