Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

