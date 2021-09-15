Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,899 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 304,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

