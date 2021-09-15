Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.18% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 474,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

