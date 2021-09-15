Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avient worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

