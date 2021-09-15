Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,875 shares of company stock worth $15,362,110 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average is $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

