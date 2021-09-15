Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKF opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

