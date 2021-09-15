Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.56% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

