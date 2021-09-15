Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 496,170 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,020,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

