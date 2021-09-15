Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,997 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cannae worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cannae by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cannae by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Cannae by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 354,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

