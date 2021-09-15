Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,863 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 923.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

XRT stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

