Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,167 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUSA opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $141.22.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

