Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -157.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.