Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 177,044 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,551,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,481 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 214,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $701,000.

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

