Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XTN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,201,000.

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $92.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65.

