Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTLA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,279 shares of company stock worth $117,165,467. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

