Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,097 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,657,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,715 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,639,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,156,000 after acquiring an additional 533,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth $3,604,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,019,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 520.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,802 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

