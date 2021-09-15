Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,566 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MYGN opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,960 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,683 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

