Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,950 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.