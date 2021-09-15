Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,900 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 406,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 452,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of AM opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

