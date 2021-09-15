Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,138 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,693 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

