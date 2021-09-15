Enzyme Finance (MLN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00146005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00845139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046555 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

