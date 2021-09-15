EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.55 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and $149,057.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS Force has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

