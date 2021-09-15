EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $378.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00127727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00178476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.18 or 0.07338335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,192.71 or 1.00180187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00893362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

