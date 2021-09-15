EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $589.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

