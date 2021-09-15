Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

