Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $23.29

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.29, but opened at $24.23. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 51,530 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

