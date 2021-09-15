Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in August

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EQXWF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 2,792,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,161. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Equinox Gold
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.