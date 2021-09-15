Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in August

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EQXWF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 2,792,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,161. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

