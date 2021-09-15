Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.