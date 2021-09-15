Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

