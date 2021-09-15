Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

